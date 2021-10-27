Soccer World Reacts To Wednesday’s FC Barcelona News

In a shocking but not overly surprising move, FC Barcelona relieved manager and club legend Ronald Koeman of his duties today.

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano today – their third loss in the last four matches. Those other two losses came against their most bitter rivals – Atletico Madrid and arch-rival Real Madrid. Combine that with two brutal losses in the Champions League, and Koeman’s days were numbered.

Koeman’s firing comes just 14 months after he was hired by the team. His tenure ends with 39 wins in 67 games, as well as a Copa del Rey trophy.

Fan outrage was already at a boiling point with Koeman heading into today. The club legend who led the team to four straight La Liga titles and their first-ever Champions League title as a player, was assailed by angry Barcelona fans following Sunday’s loss to Real Madrid.

Fans kicked Koeman’s car and banged on the windows while he and his wife were inside.

Ronald Koeman is not the best of managers but he will forever be a Barcelona legend. The incident which took place outside the Camp Nou today was absolutely horrible. Koeman's wife was also there. "You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain." pic.twitter.com/meF734tamp — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) October 24, 2021

Suffice it to say, fans aren’t necessarily sad to see Ronald Koeman go. They just seem to feel disappointed that it didn’t work out at his iconic club:

After losing to Rayo Vallecano, Ronald Koeman stopped for a moment to take a final look at the pitch 😔 Hours later, he's gone ❌ pic.twitter.com/V4O9kFEM9B — Goal (@goal) October 27, 2021

Ronald Koeman came saw and was conquered. Barcelona sacked him after Rayo defeat pic.twitter.com/XDJTT6lbqS — Africa’s Beauty ❤️‍🔥🥰 (@Hantyfleak) October 27, 2021

📝 | Things to note about Ronald Koeman: 🔸He's Won the 1st Champions League in Barça's history. 🔹He took over the club after the 8-2 humiliation. 🔸He agreed to reduce & postpone his salary. 🔹For 8 months he was the coach, sports director & spokesperson of the club. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v3DlRxZEOh — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) October 27, 2021

🇳🇱 Ronald Koeman couldn’t take Barcelona out of troubled times. 🏟 66 Matches

✅ 40 Wins

🤝 11 Draws

❌ 15 Defeats 🇪🇸 LaLiga – 9th (current position)

🇪🇺 UCL – 3rd (current position) Hard Time. ✋ pic.twitter.com/JKJ3ZlQ2C4 — Mozo Football (@MozoFootball) October 27, 2021

Forever a legend, in my books. Nothing will ever change that.

Gracias, Bedankt Ronald Koeman. pic.twitter.com/NEKxdimQHe — Average Memphis Fan (@memphays) October 27, 2021

The past few seasons have been exceptionally rough for FC Barcelona. Their 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals created a snowball of awfulness that has affected the club at just about every level.

This past summer Barcelona saw club icon Lionel Messi leave to go play for Paris Saint-Germain. At the same time, the club was dealing with massive debt and couldn’t afford to make big name transfers.

Now they’re looking for their fourth head coach in the last five years.

It’s tough times at Camp Nou for sure.