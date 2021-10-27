The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Soccer World Reacts To Wednesday’s FC Barcelona News

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli - 2019 International Champions CupANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 10: Fans cheer as the players arrive prior to the 2019 International Champions Cup match between FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli at Michigan Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup via Getty Images)

In a shocking but not overly surprising move, FC Barcelona relieved manager and club legend Ronald Koeman of his duties today.

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano today – their third loss in the last four matches. Those other two losses came against their most bitter rivals – Atletico Madrid and arch-rival Real Madrid. Combine that with two brutal losses in the Champions League, and Koeman’s days were numbered.

Koeman’s firing comes just 14 months after he was hired by the team. His tenure ends with 39 wins in 67 games, as well as a Copa del Rey trophy.

Fan outrage was already at a boiling point with Koeman heading into today. The club legend who led the team to four straight La Liga titles and their first-ever Champions League title as a player, was assailed by angry Barcelona fans following Sunday’s loss to Real Madrid.

Fans kicked Koeman’s car and banged on the windows while he and his wife were inside.

Suffice it to say, fans aren’t necessarily sad to see Ronald Koeman go. They just seem to feel disappointed that it didn’t work out at his iconic club:

The past few seasons have been exceptionally rough for FC Barcelona. Their 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals created a snowball of awfulness that has affected the club at just about every level.

This past summer Barcelona saw club icon Lionel Messi leave to go play for Paris Saint-Germain. At the same time, the club was dealing with massive debt and couldn’t afford to make big name transfers.

Now they’re looking for their fourth head coach in the last five years.

It’s tough times at Camp Nou for sure.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.