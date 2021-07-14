Soccer World Speculating About Keylor Navas’ Future

In a blockbuster signing, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain signed Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a massive five-year deal. But while the Donnarumma signing may be a delight to PSG fans, it also has a lot of fans wondering what happens to the man he’s replacing: Keylor Navas.

Navas has been the starting goalkeeper for PSG for the last two seasons, recording 26 clean sheets in 50 Ligue 1 starts. He’s started all of their Champions League games too.

But with Donnarumma coming off a legendary performance for Italy in Euro 2020, he’s all set to be the starter. That could result in Navas getting relegated to backup duty or transferred altogether.

It’s not the first time Navas has seemingly been kicked to the curb either. From 2015 to 2018 he was the starting goalkeeper at Real Madrid. But when Los Blancos paid a small fortune to bring in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, Navas was benched.

Fans on social media collectively feel bad for the Costa Rica starting goalkeeper. Many people acknowledge that it isn’t his fault at all that he’s been put in this position. Take a look:

Now that PSG have signed Gianluigi Donnarumma… What next for Keylor Navas? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9EJSPJPsmy — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2021

Spare a thought for Keylor Navas, too. Since 2014 one of the most consistent performers in football — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 14, 2021

Keylor Navas watching PSG sign Donnarumma 👀 pic.twitter.com/OdSdVtDoJG — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2021

I feel bad for Keylor Navas, he’s a solid performer and yet PSG and Madrid both replace him as soon as possible 😂 https://t.co/WRNMitVY9M — not tag (@modric_fan) July 14, 2021

Got to feel so bad for Keylor Navas.

For Real Madrid and now PSG, it was the right move to go get Courtois and Donnarumma when they were available, but sucks for Keylor. — Euan McTear (@emctear) July 14, 2021

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury is currently sidelining Keylor Navas from joining Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. A good showing there might have at least given PSG pause – or improved the potential transfer market.

Navas got the short end of the stick here. But at age 34, he has considerably more tread on the tires left than players at other positions might have.

Whether he starts a game this coming season for PSG or a different team entirely, Navas is still a world-class keeper.