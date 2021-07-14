The Spun

Soccer World Speculating About Keylor Navas’ Future

A general view of a soccer stadium from the vantage point of the goal.(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

In a blockbuster signing, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain signed Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a massive five-year deal. But while the Donnarumma signing may be a delight to PSG fans, it also has a lot of fans wondering what happens to the man he’s replacing: Keylor Navas.

Navas has been the starting goalkeeper for PSG for the last two seasons, recording 26 clean sheets in 50 Ligue 1 starts. He’s started all of their Champions League games too.

But with Donnarumma coming off a legendary performance for Italy in Euro 2020, he’s all set to be the starter. That could result in Navas getting relegated to backup duty or transferred altogether.

It’s not the first time Navas has seemingly been kicked to the curb either. From 2015 to 2018 he was the starting goalkeeper at Real Madrid. But when Los Blancos paid a small fortune to bring in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, Navas was benched.

Fans on social media collectively feel bad for the Costa Rica starting goalkeeper. Many people acknowledge that it isn’t his fault at all that he’s been put in this position. Take a look:

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury is currently sidelining Keylor Navas from joining Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. A good showing there might have at least given PSG pause – or improved the potential transfer market.

Navas got the short end of the stick here. But at age 34, he has considerably more tread on the tires left than players at other positions might have.

Whether he starts a game this coming season for PSG or a different team entirely, Navas is still a world-class keeper.


