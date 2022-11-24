Sports Analyst Tragically Learns Mother Was Killed

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

A prominent soccer analyst had to leave her broadcast after tragically learning of her mother's death.

Professional soccer player turned analyst Nadia Nadim had to abruptly leave her role at the World Cup following a tragedy within the family.

Nadim's mother, Hamida, was killed after being struck by a truck while leaving the gym.

The 34-year-old Denmark national team player left her analyst role at the World Cup on Wednesday.

"Nadia Nadim has shared on Instagram that her mother unexpectedly passed away after being hit by a truck on Tuesday morning. Our hearts go out to you and your family during this terrible time," one fan wrote.

Nadia shared the tragic news on Instagram.

“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling,” Nadim wrote. “I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life.”

Our thoughts are with Nadia's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May her mother rest in peace.