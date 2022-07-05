Sports World Celebrating Megan Rapinoe On Tuesday

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates victory as she lifts the FIFA Womens World Cup trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between Winner The United States of America and Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has had a pretty busy week.

On Friday, it was announced that Rapinoe would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.

Last night, she appeared in the United States' CONCACAF opener against Haiti as she looks to help the national team qualify for another World Cup.

Today, Rapinoe celebrated her 37th birthday. The two-time World Cup champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist has received well-wishes from the USWNT, her club team OL Reign, sports legend Billie Jean King and others.

This might not be Rapinoe's most memorable birthday--she won gold at the Women's World Cup in Canada seven years ago--but it seems like it's a good one nonetheless.

She'll play her first competitive match as a 37-year-old on Thursday night when the USWNT takes on Jamaica.