On Tuesday, it was announced that U.S. women soccer stars reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a lawsuit over unequal pay. This decision came years after USWNT players filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.

Several USWNT stars were on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss this settlement, including Alex Morgan.

Morgan believes this settlement is a win for everyone involved in this fight for equal pay.

“It really is,” Morgan said. “This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer that’s been full of tension and very far apart for about six years now.”

.@robinroberts: “Is this considered a win for everyone involved?” @alexmorgan13: “It really is. This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer.” #USWNThttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/hLJKoxjKMq — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 22, 2022

Rapinoe also commented on this settlement while on Good Morning America.

“Something like this is never going to happen again, and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport we possibly can in this country,” Rapinoe said.

"Something like this is never going to happen again and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport we possibly can in this country…"@alexmorgan13, @mPinoe and the president of the US Soccer Federation live as the @USWNT wins their fight for equal pay. pic.twitter.com/uV2nNh7WAE — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 22, 2022

As you’d expect, the sports world is thrilled for Morgan, Rapinoe and every player who was demanding equal pay and treatment.

Shout out to @mPinoe @alexmorgan13 and @cone_cindy doing that 4:30 am media appearances after a late night last night too. It’s good news but it’s still a gross wake-up time that I don’t envy. — Meg Linehan (Left Leg) (@itsmeglinehan) February 22, 2022

USWNT players settle for $24m in equal pay lawsuit. It's a third of what they originally sought in damages, but key is the commitment from USSF to grant equal rate of earnings going forward. As Megan Rapinoe put it, "it's a great day" for equality. https://t.co/ATOYndBWJ7 — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) February 22, 2022

The terms of this settlement state that U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate in the future for all friendlies and tournaments.

It’s fair to say we’re witnessing a turning point for women’s soccer.