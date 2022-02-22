The Spun

U.S. Soccer Settles Equal Pay Lawsuit: Sports World Reacts

Alex Morgan celebrates a goal that gets called off.YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, it was announced that U.S. women soccer stars reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a lawsuit over unequal pay. This decision came years after USWNT players filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.

Several USWNT stars were on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss this settlement, including Alex Morgan.

Morgan believes this settlement is a win for everyone involved in this fight for equal pay.

“It really is,” Morgan said. “This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer that’s been full of tension and very far apart for about six years now.”

Rapinoe also commented on this settlement while on Good Morning America. 

“Something like this is never going to happen again, and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport we possibly can in this country,” Rapinoe said.

As you’d expect, the sports world is thrilled for Morgan, Rapinoe and every player who was demanding equal pay and treatment.

The terms of this settlement state that U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate in the future for all friendlies and tournaments.

It’s fair to say we’re witnessing a turning point for women’s soccer.

