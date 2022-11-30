Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Soccer Star

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has been hospitalized amid his battle with cancer.

Thankfully, Pelé's daughter said his latest trip to the hospital is not an emergency.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Kely Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

Last year, Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon. He has been in and out of the hospital for treatment.

As you'd expect, the sports world is thinking of Pelé as he continues to battle cancer.

"Prayers up for football legend Pelé who has just been taken to hospital due to cardiac issues," Los Blancos Live tweeted.

"Prayers up to Pelé," one fan wrote.

"Worrying news about Pelé," another fan said. "Prayers are with him and his family."

Pelé, 82, is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

We're wishing Pelé a full and speedy recovery.