Look: Sports World Praying For European Soccer Player

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: A general view of Emirates Stadium before the UEFA Europa League group A match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was stabbed in a knife attack. He's now recovering in an Italian hospital.

According to multiple reports, Mari was one of six people slashed by a man at a shopping center in Milan.

The authorities reportedly identified the knifeman as a 46-year-old man. He apparently found the blade on the shelves on a store. He remains in police custody.

Soccer fans around the world are obviously concerned about Mari's status.

One person tweeted, "That's horrendous, I wish everyone good health and a speedy recovery!"

"Wishing Pablo Mari well and all the other people hurt in this vicious attack," another person wrote.

"What a terrible situation," one fan said. "Get well soon, Pablo Mari - who is still an Arsenal player btw."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta announced that Mari "seems to be OK."

Mari, 29, signed a deal with Arsenal in 2020. He has played for both Udinese and Monza this year while out on loan.

We're wishing speedy recoveries to Mari and the other victims from this attack.