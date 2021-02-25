Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan’s Goal For USWNT

The United States women’s national team was back in action on Wednesday night.

The U.S. squad, which won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, took on Argentina in the third and final match of SheBelieves Cup. A win against the Argentine squad would lock up the SheBelieves Cup title.

Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, last May, was back dominating for the USWNT on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old soccer star scored a goal against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The sports world is in awe of Morgan once again.

And Alex Morgan makes it 5! Her first goal since being back with the #USWNT! Sophia Smith with the assist. pic.twitter.com/5ozjkuG5py — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) February 25, 2021

“I still can’t believe Alex Morgan is out here scoring goals for the national team after she had a baby last May and caught Covid. My goal would’ve been ‘hopefully I can make it to the store alone by 2023-24ish,'” one fan tweeted.

“Alex Morgan became a mother on May 7, 2020. 293 days later she is back scoring goals for the United States. Inspirational to witness,” Roger Bennett added.

84' | ULTIMATE Mom goals! @alexmorgan13 finds the back of the net for her first goal since becoming a mom in May! 🇺🇸 5-0 🇦🇷 | #SheBelievesCup x @Visa pic.twitter.com/mrqQ28Hyru — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 25, 2021

The goal was a historic one, too. Morgan’s goal on Wednesday night was her 108th international goal. That moves her to sole place of fifth all-time on the United States list.

Movin' on up! 📈⚽ Alex Morgan's 108th international goal breaks a tie with @MichelleAkers10 for 5th all-time on the 🇺🇸 scoring charts pic.twitter.com/17fheSRvA0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2021

The United States women’s national team went on to beat Argentina, 6-0, on Wednesday evening.