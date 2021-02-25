The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan’s Goal For USWNT

Alex Morgan at the 2019 Women's World Cup vs. England.TOPSHOT - United States' forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP/Getty Images)

The United States women’s national team was back in action on Wednesday night.

The U.S. squad, which won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, took on Argentina in the third and final match of SheBelieves Cup. A win against the Argentine squad would lock up the SheBelieves Cup title.

Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, last May, was back dominating for the USWNT on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old soccer star scored a goal against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The sports world is in awe of Morgan once again.

“I still can’t believe Alex Morgan is out here scoring goals for the national team after she had a baby last May and caught Covid. My goal would’ve been ‘hopefully I can make it to the store alone by 2023-24ish,'” one fan tweeted.

“Alex Morgan became a mother on May 7, 2020. 293 days later she is back scoring goals for the United States. Inspirational to witness,” Roger Bennett added.

The goal was a historic one, too. Morgan’s goal on Wednesday night was her 108th international goal. That moves her to sole place of fifth all-time on the United States list.

The United States women’s national team went on to beat Argentina, 6-0, on Wednesday evening.


