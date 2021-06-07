Sports World Reacts To Crazy U.S. vs. Mexico Game

If you spent last night watching the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight then you missed most of one of the craziest USMNT vs. Mexico soccer games ever.

In the CONCACAF Nations League Final, the USMNT topped Mexico 3-2 in added extra time, capping off an insane 130-plus minutes of soccer. The win over El Tri was their first in a competitive match since 2013 – and it was well-deserved too.

The Stars & Stripes were set on their heels early, giving up a goal in the 2nd minute to Jesus Corona after a brutal mistake from defender Mark McKenzie. But despite some early struggles, they recovered with a goal from Gio Reyna in the 27th.

Things settled down for most of the second half before Diego Lainez seemingly gave Mexico the win with a goal in the 79th. But USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie quickly played the hero, scoring on a header in the 82nd to force extra time.

The ensuing 40 minutes of extra time were absolutely wild. There were multiple penalties, fans running onto the pitch, fans throwing food and beer bottles at the players, multiple stoppages due to discriminatory chants, and some VAR controversy.

Ultimately, it was Christian Pulisic who played hero, scoring the biggest goal of his international career with a perfect penalty in the 114th minute to take the 3-2 lead.

His El Tri counterpart Andres Guardado got a penalty take of his own a few minutes later. But USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made “the save of his life” to secure the win.

Social media was going crazy during and after the game. People couldn’t tell if they loved or hated it, but they were definitely glued to the screens:

why do drugs when you could simply watch 120+ minutes of CONCACAF football — Aaron West (@oeste) June 7, 2021

Sure, sex is cool and all, but have you ever experienced 127 minutes of CONCACAF — Eddie Koton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) June 7, 2021

This is the greatest dumb soccer game ever played. — Will Parchman (@WillParchman) June 7, 2021

This is a TEAM. They have the grit I wasn’t so sure they had. #USMNT — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) June 7, 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup starts in just a few months, followed by the World Cup qualifying games.

After the bitter disappointment of not qualifying in 2018, the USMNT has all kinds of momentum now. Expectations will now be higher. But those expectations won’t be unwarranted after what we just saw.

Will the USMNT qualify for the 2022 World Cup?