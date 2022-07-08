Alex Morgan Gifts Signed Jersey To Young Fan: Sports World Reacts

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Before the United States women's national team stepped on the pitch for Thursday's showdown with Jamaica, Alex Morgan gave a signed jersey to a young fan.

Earlier this week, a USWNT fan named Luca attended the team's match against Haiti in the Concacaf World Championships.

This young fan went viral because he was yelling "Alex Morgan" in a "Ted Lasso" themed shirt.

After Morgan saw the video, she told her followers that a special gift was heading Luca's way. Well, that special gift turned out to be a signed jersey.

Unsurprisingly, soccer fans love this gesture from Morgan.

"So wholesome! Easy to tell that this made his whole year," one fan tweeted. "Always love what Morgan does off the pitch for her fans!"

"Okay but I love everything about this," another fan wrote.

"I shed a tear," a third fan said.

Not only did Luca receive a signed jersey from Morgan, he got to watch the USWNT defeat Jamaica in convincing fashion.

Kudos to Alex Morgan for this very classy gesture.