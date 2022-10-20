Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Halloween Costumes

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Alex Morgan of the United States women's national soccer team shared an awesome video on Instagram.

Morgan posted a compilation of her Halloween costumes over the past few years.

The video that Morgan shared on Thursday shows her dressed as a unicorn, Eleven from "Stranger Things," Keeley from "Ted Lasso," McKayla Maroney and Little Red Riding Hood.

This post from Morgan will most likely go viral over the next couple of hours.

Unsurprisingly, Morgan's latest Instagram post is receiving a lot of love from her followers, and rightfully so.

"Oh my god. Eleven and Dustin killed me," one person said.

"Love it. Very creative & fun," another person commented. "Looking forward to see what the family selects for this upcoming Halloween."

"Baby Coach Lasso is adorable," a third follower replied.

We'll have to wait until next weekend to see Morgan's latest Halloween costume.