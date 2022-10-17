Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Pregame Outfit News

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: United States forward Alex Morgan (13) rests during the Nigeria versus United States Womens National Team (USWNT USA) game on September 06, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has made her thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation very clear.

The legendary United States women's national team star, who's been sensational for San Diego's NSWL team, as well, went viral for her pregame outfit.

It was Brittney Griner-themed.

"A statement piece🧡🖤," Morgan tweeted.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was arrested at the airport on drug charges.

Fans are loving Morgan's support.

"Sick tee. Anywhere we can buy or is this a personal piece?" one fan wrote.

"I want to be Alex level of cool when I grow up. 😎😎," one fan added.

"Love😍😍," one fan added.

Griner, meanwhile, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. She will be celebrating it in a Russian prison.

"Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia eight months ago today. Tomorrow is her 32nd birthday. By all signs, there's been no significant progress as U.S. officials wait for what they feel is a genuine response to their offer to trade prisoners for Griner and Paul Whelan," TJ Quinn reports.

Hopefully Griner will be brought home soon.