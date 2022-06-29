Sports World Reacts To Carson Pickett Making History

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Carson Pickett #26 of the United States celebrates her first cap during a game between Colombia and the United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Carson Pickett became the first player with a limb difference to play for the United States women's national team.

Pickett was born without a left hand and forearm. That didn't stop her from developing into a pro soccer player.

Since 2021, Pickett has been a defender for the North Carolina Courage. Growing up, she was a member of the under-17 and under-23 national teams for the United States.

It wasn't until this week when Pickett made her debut for the United States women's national team.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the sports world celebrated this achievement on Tuesday.

"Really a phenomenal achievement," Heather O'Reilly said. "An inspiration to so many people. And on the football side of things, @Cars_Pickett16 has grown her game a ton in these last few seasons. Well done."

"Huge congrats to Carson Pickett getting her first cap with the #USWNT! So well deserved," Lisa Roman of CBS Sports wrote.

"You are an inspiration to us all!!! Congrats on your first Cap. Hope to see many, many more. Go get 'em girl," one fan tweeted.

Following the match, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski sounded pleased with Pickett's performance.

"Carson did very well in training for us in last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," Andonovski said.

The USWNT will be back in action on July 4 against Haiti.