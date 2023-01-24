Sports World Reacts To Cool Women's Soccer Announcement

KANSAS CITY, KS - SEPTEMBER 3: Alex Morgan #13, Mallory Pugh #9, Andi Sullivan #17 and Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States have a midfield discussion during a game between Nigeria and USWNT at Children's Mercy Park on September 3, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In honor of the SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. Postal Service has created the Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp.

"This new Forever stamp celebrates women’s soccer in the United States," the USPS said in a press release. "From youth leagues to the elite world champion U.S. National Team, millions of girls and women throughout the country participate in the fast-paced, competitive sport."

The USPS wants this stamp to recognize "the entire legacy of women's soccer." The stamp ceremony is free and open to the public.

Judging by the reactions on social media, soccer fans would love to get their hands on this commemorative stamp.

"This is awesome" one fan said.

"I want one," another fan wrote.

A third fan tweeted, "we need a Canadian soccer series of postage stamps. A Christine Sinclair stamp perhaps?"

The SheBelieves Cup will take place from Feb. 16-22.

Brazil, Canada, Japan and the United States will participate in this tournament.