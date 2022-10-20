Sports World Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Punishment News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Manchester United wasn't thrilled that Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before Wednesday's game against Tottenham went final.

On Thursday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag disciplined Ronaldo for his behavior. It's now official that he will be left off the squad for Saturday's matchup against Chelsea.

"Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea," the club announced in a statement. "Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Ronaldo was reportedly not present when the team returned to the dressing room on Wednesday.

Even though Ronaldo is a marquee name, soccer fans are glad that he's not receiving special treatment.

"No one is bigger than Manchester United, not even our legend Ronaldo for @ManUtd," Warren Chris Bulime tweeted. "Ronaldo is a great player, but his behavior yesterday did not impress me. A stamp of authority is needed by Ten Hag!"

"Ten Hag is not messing around," a fan said. "This is ruthless."

"We got a serious manager," another fan wrote.

Ronaldo was left on the bench against Tottenham. When asked about that decision, Ten Hag said, "The focus today was on a magnificent performance from all the 11 players. I have to correct myself, not just 11 players, but the substitutes who came on -- it was a squad performance."

It'll be interesting to see how Ronaldo responds to the club's decision.