Sports World Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Bombshell Accusation

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been beefing with his club Manchester United for the last several months.

Things spilled over on Sunday, with Ronaldo going scorched Earth in a lengthy television interview with Piers Morgan. Among the complaints Ronaldo made was a feeling of "betrayal" by Manchester United and a lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you," Ronaldo said of ten Hag.

Ronaldo also said he felt like Man United tried to "force me out" and that the club has not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left nearly a decade ago.

Ronaldo's explosive comments have certainly led to a bevy of reactions from the soccer world.

"Let me get this straight, trying to engineer a move away from the club all summer = The club is forcing you out," one fan noted.

"Wow," is all former Man U keeper Mark Bosnich could muster up.

"No way he’s playing for the club again after this," tweeted journalist Benedict Owusu.

"Ronaldo 'I don’t respect the manager' Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this," theorized former Liverpool standout Jamie Carragher.

"Revoke Ronaldo’s Man U legendary status A big disrespect to the club ahh," added a fan.

We'll see where Ronaldo and Man United go from here. It certainly appears the relationship is broken beyond repair.