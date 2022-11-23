Sports World Reacts To Germany's Protest During World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Germany players cover their mouths in protest as they pose for a team photo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

We've seen multiple teams protest before games in the opening days of World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Germany is the latest group to use its voice--or lack thereof--to make a statement. Denied by FIFA the opportunity to wear their "One Love" armband, German players covered their mouths in protest prior to kickoff of today's match against Japan.

"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us," the German national team said in a statement. "Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.

Germany's demonstration has produced immediate reaction on social media.

"This is how you make a stand on the international stage!!!! @England take note!!" tweeted broadcaster John Dalziel.

"@FIFAWorldCup has been tainted yet again by very bad decision-making. It’s time for a complete overhaul of this failed institution," added Twitter user @swjones813.

"There are many ways to make a statement about what you believe in. Like the silence and stoic expressions on from the Iranian team when their national anthem played. And today: this," added writer Firdose Moonda.

"Where's this energy gone when their 'Muslim teammate' Özil was getting abused and needed them? Why didn't they speak up for him?" questioned another Twitter user.

"Whataboutism has been at a crazy high but in all honesty, they should [definitely] be answering questions about how their governing body treated Ozil after the 2018 exit ngl," another tweeter added.

There are plenty more opinions out there regarding what Germany did. You can find them here.

On the pitch, the second half of this match has not gone as Die Mannschaft has hoped. After leading 1-0 for most of the night, Germany conceded the equalizing goal to Japan in the 76th minute and a second goal minutes later.

Japan is on the verge of pulling off a major upset.