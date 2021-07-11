Sports World Reacts To Italy Winning Euro 2020

The Spun

Italy's Jorginho celebrates a semifinal win at Euro 2020.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Jorginho of Italy celebrates scoring their sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images)

Italy are the European champions, beating England on penalty kicks, 3-2, to win Euro 2020. In doing so, they won their first European Championship since 1968.

Euro 2020 was filled with two things: Own goals (11) and penalty shootouts (four). While “Owen Goal” didn’t rear his head (or foot) in the Final, the penalty shootout did.

England scored first, with Manchester United’s Luke Shaw sending his entire country into a frenzy with a beautiful goal in the second minute. But England failed to get a security goal, and Italy made them pay for it later.

In the 67th minute, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci equalized for Azzurri, but neither team could break through for a second goal. After 120 minutes, the game went to penalties, where Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves to secure the win.

Needless to say, the soccer world was in a near-frenzy during and after the game:

Italy entered Euro 2020 as the No. 7 team in the world and made quick, easy work of Group A. They finished top of the group with wins over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, shutting all three out in the process.

In the knockout round, they beat Austria 2-1 in extra time, then stunned No. 1-ranked Belgium 2-1 before a huge game against Spain. A 1-1 draw preceded Italy beating Spain 4-2 on penalties.

Then came the Euro Final.

Thus ends one of the most incredible Euro tournaments in its storied history. There were scares, heartbreaks, upsets, golazos, an insane number of own goals and everything in-between.

The 2022 World Cup is only one year away. After missing the World Cup in 2018, Italy now have more momentum than almost any team in the world heading into Qatar.

Up next: World Cup qualifying matches.


