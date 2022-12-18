Sports World Reacts To Legendary Announcer's Emotional Call

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup on Sunday.

After the back-and-forth bout remained in a 3-3 tie beyond extra time, Gonzalo Montiel ended one of the greatest games ever by drilling the decisive penalty kick. When the moment unfolded, Andrés Cantor demonstrated how much the win meant for Argentinians.

The iconic broadcaster, who was born and raised in Buenos Aires, shouted a prolonged "GOAL" before delivering an emotional call commemorating his home country's first World Cup title since 1986.

Fears teared up watching the Telemundo Deportes broadcaster passionately declare victory for his native land.

"Andres Cantor with one of the most beautiful calls in sports history. Congrats to Argentina," Fansided's Braulio Perez said. "Congrats to Messi. Dance to this in Buenos Aires all night."

"Such a beautiful moment," CNN's Nefi Alarcon commented.

How can you not tear up listening to this absolute legend? NBC's Austen Alvarez-Bundy asked.

"Well now I can't stop crying," Dr. Pras Francis said. "For a man who has brought so much joy to soccer coverage for tens of millions of people to get to call this moment is just amazing.

"This is the greatest call in sports history," a fan declared.

Cantor's raw emotion adds even more spirit to an all-time ending. The unforgettable showdown saw Lionel Messi earn his first World Cup win with two goals despite a hat trick from France star Kylian Mbappé.