On Wednesday, the soccer world learned that Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent later this week.

With that news came the realization of just how massive Messi’s former contract with Barcelona was. According to a report from Boardroom, Barcelona inked Messi to a four-year, $674 million deal in 2017.

That’s right, Messi was reportedly making nearly $170 million PER SEASON. If that figure is correct, the soccer star was easily making more money per season than most sports stars will earn over their entire careers.

Fans were shocked when Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract last year. That pales in comparison to how much Messi was raking in over the past four seasons.

ESPN said the contract is for more than just his play on the field, though.

“Messi’s most recent contract with the club, signed in 2017, was worth more than €500m over four years, including his salary, bonuses and image rights,” the Worldwide Leader said. “Barca, whose gross debt is over €1 billion, cannot afford to pay Messi as much this time around and have had to be creative with their contract offer.”

Messi won’t be earning nearly $700 million over the next four years like he did previously. However, we’re sure he’ll be handsomely rewarded by whichever team he decides to sign with.