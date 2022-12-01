Sports World Reacts To Major World Cup Goal Controversy

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Japan players celebrate the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Japan advanced past the World Cup's group stage with a shocking 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday.

The game-winning goal sparked some heated debate among viewers.

The ball appeared to roll out of play before Ao Tanaka scored. However, a VAR review confirmed the call and allowed the goal.

Some confused fans questioned the replay system, as a certain angle seemed to clearly show the entire ball crossing the line of play.

Yet as others clarified, the entire ball must cross the line. A misleading perspective appeared to create an optical illusion, but other views show one end of the sphere may have narrowly stayed in play.

The goal had major ramifications across Group E. Japan would have finished third via a goal differential tiebreaker with a draw Thursday, but they now advance to the Round 16 instead of Germany.

Japan will play Croatia in Monday's elimination game at 10 a.m. ET.