Sports World Reacts To Major World Cup Officiating Controversy

Italian referee Daniele Orsato (C) shows a yellow card to Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb (L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Many expected controversy at the 2022 Men's World Cup, given the host country.

A couple of minutes into the first game of the tournament, we got just that.

Ecuador scored the first goal of the 2022 Men's World Cup, but it was called off because of a questionable offsides ruling. This benefited Qatar, the host country.

Sports fans are understandably suspicious and outraged.

"Yes, that is not offside. 5 minutes into the World Cup, are you kidding?" one fan wrote.

"THIS WAS GIVEN OFFSIDE. QATAR IS ROBBING THE WORLD CUP. IT WAS ALL TRUE," one fan added.

"I take it back. You can see he was clearly offside," another fan joked.

Here's the official offside call, per VAR:

Sports fans still aren't really buying it, though.

"First match fixing of the tournament took less than five minutes," Frank Isola tweeted.

The 2022 Men's World Cup is airing across FOX's networks this year.