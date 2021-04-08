The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Megan Rapinoe’s Strong Message

megan rapinoe at the world cupPARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe fired back at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday, calling him out for his controversial remarks regarding disparities in pay and investment in women’s sports.

“You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time,” Rapinoe said at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s media summit. “You don’t think we’ve asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

Rapinoe wasn’t done putting Green on blast, as she also said that she found his comments very disappointing.

“We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it’s by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression. We need all of the other people as well. So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing.”

Rapinoe’s comments sparked a lot of conversations yesterday. Most sports fans applauded her for having the courage to respond to Green.

Green hasn’t shared his thoughts on Rapinoe’s response just yet. Perhaps he’ll discuss this matter with the media after tomorrow night’s game.

Hopefully, Green and Rapinoe can get on the same page and push for equal pay and investment in women’s sports.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.