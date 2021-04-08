Sports World Reacts To Megan Rapinoe’s Strong Message

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe fired back at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday, calling him out for his controversial remarks regarding disparities in pay and investment in women’s sports.

“You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time,” Rapinoe said at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s media summit. “You don’t think we’ve asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

Rapinoe wasn’t done putting Green on blast, as she also said that she found his comments very disappointing.

“We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it’s by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression. We need all of the other people as well. So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing.”

Rapinoe’s comments sparked a lot of conversations yesterday. Most sports fans applauded her for having the courage to respond to Green.

Megan Rapinoe hit back at a series of tweets by Draymond Green in which he, in part, blamed women for making "complaints" rather than taking action over disparities in pay and investment in women's sports. https://t.co/wdoed4TsBc pic.twitter.com/EJYv7qvpvV — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2021

Green hasn’t shared his thoughts on Rapinoe’s response just yet. Perhaps he’ll discuss this matter with the media after tomorrow night’s game.

"That was really disappointing, and from someone who has such a big platform, that's just not acceptable at all." — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) April 7, 2021

Hopefully, Green and Rapinoe can get on the same page and push for equal pay and investment in women’s sports.