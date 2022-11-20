Sports World Reacts To President Biden's Pregame Message

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The United States men's national team is set to begin its 2022 World Cup on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of their first match, the American team got a special phone call from the president.

President Joe Biden phoned the United States men's national team to give them a pregame talk, ahead of their first match against Wales on Monday.

"The USMNT got a call from President Biden on the day before their first World Cup game," B/R Football tweeted.

The sports world is excited for the start of the 2022 Men's World Cup.

"I can struggle with all sorts of issues and problems with my country, but I still cry at silly things like this. Oh sports," one fan wrote.

"🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," another fan added.

"How on earth do you start a prep talk with "guys I know you're the underdogs!". HAHAAHAH," another fan added.

The U.S. players certainly know that they're underdogs at the World Cup, though.

USA will take on Wales in their first game of the World Cup on Monday. The Americans will try to get at least one point out of the match, before taking on England on Friday.