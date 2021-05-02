Sports World Reacts To Scene At Manchester United Stadium

Just a few weeks ago, creation of a European soccer Super League was met with immediate backlash from players, fans and even the government.

Days after the Super League was announced a possibility, it dissipated. Following outrage from fans and local government, the Super League disbanded as quickly as it started.

Majors soccer clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City pulled out of the league following outrage from fans. That sparked similar clubs to do the same thing, crushing the Super League before it even started.

One of the clubs scheduled to be in the Super League was Manchester United. While Man U pulled out of the Super League, fans are still irate with the Glazer family for attempting to take the club out of the English Premier League.

Before a match against Liverpool on Sunday, hundreds of fans flocked to Old Trafford to protest the Glazers. The match was forced to be postponed after fans breached security and rushed the pitch.

Here’s some of the scenes from the protest.

A large-scale protest is currently underway at Old Trafford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fWyBsawc1K — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) May 2, 2021

This was the scene earlier inside Old Trafford after protesters go into the stadium pic.twitter.com/zAArQkDLDA — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) May 2, 2021

The crowds have been cleared from the pitch, but the game between Manchester United and Liverpool remains postponed. Thousands of fans remain outside the stadium and clashes with police have happened.

Fans are clearly not over the potential formation of the Super League.