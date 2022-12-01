Sports World Reacts To Shocking World Cup Elimination

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

Belgium entered the 2022 World Cup with lofty expectations. And yet, Roberto Martinez's side couldn't even advance past Group F.

After dropping its second match against Morocco, Belgium knew it needed a victory over Croatia this Thursday to keep its dreams of winning the World Cup alive.

However, Belgium was unable to get the three points it desperately needed. Instead, it had to settle for a scoreless draw.

As a result, Belgium has been officially eliminated from the World Cup.

"We’ve just witnessed the miserable swan song of Belgium’s golden generation that never lived up to its full potential thanks to their mediocre manager," one fan said.

"FIFA rankings are stupendously bonkers.. A FIFA 2nd ranked team couldn't get past through Group Stages," another fan wrote.

What made Thursday's result so shocking is that Belgium had plenty of chances to defeat Croatia and advance to the knockout stage.

Now, Belgium will have to go back to the drawing board.

Considering the starting lineup's average age, Belgium will probably have a different look for the 2026 World Cup.