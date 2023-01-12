Sports World Reacts To The Megan Rapinoe Announcement

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is staying with OL Reign through the 2023 NWSL season. The club officially announced their latest agreement on Wednesday.

It's fitting that OL Reign announced the move today. After all, it's the 10th anniversary of her joining the team.

As you'd expect, Rapinoe is excited about her future with OL Reign.

“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said. “Under Laura’s leadership and surrounded by this level of talent and quality, I’m confident we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard for success beyond the sport.”

While some fans are worried this could be Rapinoe's final season in the NWSL, they're just glad she's back.

"She's baaaaaaaaaaaack," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Knew this was coming but good to see it finalized."

Last year, Rapinoe had seven goals and four assists for OL Reign.

We'll see what Rapinoe has to offer this upcoming season.