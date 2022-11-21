Sports World Reacts To The National Anthem Protest Monday

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Iran made a strong statement before their first World Cup matchup Monday.

In an apparent sign of solidarity with human rights protestors, players stood silently rather than singing the Iranian national anthem at Khalifa International Stadium.

Protests have occurred throughout Iran in recent months after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, was killed by the regime's morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Social activist Shabnam Nasimi called the protest "amazing," noting that Iran's players took "a huge risk." The regime has previously issued arrest warrants against athletes who spoke out against them.

Also warning of the potential ramifications when returning home, journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer praised the club's "true courage."

The Daily Mirror's Kevin Maguire called the scene "a humbling moment" and offered "huge respect for them and what they did."

Versus also commended an action that "took real bravery" while urging FIFA to "take notes." The organization ruled that captains of any teams wearing OneLove armbands will receive an automatic yellow card and has prohibited Belgium from wearing "love" on the collar of their away jerseys.

According to The Athletic's Jacob Whitehead, Iranian state TV cut away from players not singing and muted the live feed when fans chanted against the country's clerical leadership regime.