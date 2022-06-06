Sports World Reacts To The Shakira Breakup News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the most-notable power couples in the sports/pop culture world is no more.

Shakira has broken up with her longtime partner, soccer star Gerald Pique, according to multiple reports.

The pop star and the footballer had been together for 12 years.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Shakira and Gerald have two children together. They had been dating publicly since 2011.

Many appear to be taking Shakira's side, as evidenced by the social media likes.

We wish Shakira all the best moving forward.