Sports World Reacts To The USWNT’s Olympics Draw

julie ertz for team usa at world cupPARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Julie Ertz of USA Women Celebrates with Kelley O Hara of USA Women, Tobin Heath of USA Women, Crystal Dunn of USA Women, Alex Morgan of USA Women, Allie Long of USA Women, Megan Rapinoe of USA Women during the World Cup Women match between USA v Chile at the Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the groups for the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament were announced to plenty of fanfare.

The United States Women’s Soccer Team won’t have an easy path to a gold medal later this summer. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the USWNT will face off against No. 5 Sweden, No. 9 Australia and No. 22 New Zealand.

The USWNT opens group play on July 21, just two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. The team’s first game comes against Sweden (5:30 p.m. local / 4:30 a.m. ET) at Tokyo Stadium.

After the draws were announced, fans flocked to Twitter to give their reaction.

Earlier this month, the USWNT battled Sweden to a draw – although there was some controversy surrounding the USWNT’s goal.

Before that match, U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan revealed that her team’s loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics “still stings.”

“I think a lot of the players who were there in 2016, it’s in the back of our minds,” Morgan said. “And those who weren’t there, we’ll be sure to remind them.”

In the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, Sweden won 4-3 over the USWNT, eliminating them from medal contention. Sweden went on to win a silver medal, losing the gold medal match to Germany.

We’ll have to wait and see if the USWNT can exact their revenge.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.