Sports World Reacts To The USWNT’s Olympics Draw

On Wednesday morning, the groups for the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament were announced to plenty of fanfare.

The United States Women’s Soccer Team won’t have an easy path to a gold medal later this summer. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the USWNT will face off against No. 5 Sweden, No. 9 Australia and No. 22 New Zealand.

The USWNT opens group play on July 21, just two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. The team’s first game comes against Sweden (5:30 p.m. local / 4:30 a.m. ET) at Tokyo Stadium.

After the draws were announced, fans flocked to Twitter to give their reaction.

The @USWNT’s group at the Olympics is drawn—and begins with a rematch against Sweden, who eliminated them in 2016: 🇸🇪: Sweden

🇺🇸: USA

🇦🇺: Australia

🇳🇿: New Zealand pic.twitter.com/GjZfMeasXb — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 21, 2021

I feel like the #USWNT and Sweden have made some sort of pact with the devil to always be in the same group. — RJ Allen (@TheSoccerCritic) April 21, 2021

Earlier this month, the USWNT battled Sweden to a draw – although there was some controversy surrounding the USWNT’s goal.

Before that match, U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan revealed that her team’s loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics “still stings.”

“I think a lot of the players who were there in 2016, it’s in the back of our minds,” Morgan said. “And those who weren’t there, we’ll be sure to remind them.”

In the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, Sweden won 4-3 over the USWNT, eliminating them from medal contention. Sweden went on to win a silver medal, losing the gold medal match to Germany.

We’ll have to wait and see if the USWNT can exact their revenge.