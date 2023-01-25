Sports World Reacts To The Wrexham AFC Announcement

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Wrexham Owner & Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds with his wife Blake Lively in the tribune during the Buildbase FA Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham at Wembley Stadium on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Matt Lewis - The FA/Getty Images

Wrexham catapulted to the top of the National League on Tuesday, defeating Gateshead 3-0.

Tom O'Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin scored goals for Wrexham. They had their initial breakthrough in the 61st minute.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was pleased with the team's performance to say the least.

"I'm really pleased with how we played," Parkinson said. "First half (the) quality let us down on the ball, but second half we went up a level in terms of our quality, intensity and everything and that's a really important win for us."

Parking isn't the only person ecstatic about Wrexham shooting to the top of the National League. Most of the soccer world is thrilled for the club.

"Fantastic result," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted, "Absolutely smashing it."

"Upward and onward," another fan wrote.

"I've gotten way too invested in Wrexham since I found that old jersey from Brian Carey's testimonial at home. It such a good story in the hellscape that is modern football," Dylan O'Connell said.

Wrexham will try to keep things rolling on Sunday against Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.