Sports World Reacts To Tragic Death Of MLS Star

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died in a Miami boat crash early Thursday morning.

Walkes' MLS club confirmed his passing. He was 25 years old.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. "Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch."

Teammates and media members mourned Walkes' tragic death on Twitter.

"Heartbroken," Charlotte's Jaylin Lindsey wrote. "Fly high my brother, you’re the best teammate I could’ve asked for. Love you man."

"I love you man," CF Montreal's George Campbell said.

"Heartbreaking news about a truly good person taken too early," soccer broadcaster David Gass wrote. "All my love to his family & friends."

"Another tragic, devastating loss for our soccer community this offseason," MLS host Andrew Wiebe said. "RIP Anton, may your friends and family be comforted by their memories of you and your legacy."

"This is so unbelievably sad," Jillian Sakovits said. "Anton was such a delight. Sending all of my love to his family, friends & teammates."

Walkes signed with Tottenham Hotspur at age 16 and joined the MLS when loaned to Atlanta United in 2017. He started 21 of 23 games played for Charlotte FC, who selected him in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

Our thoughts go out to Walkes' family, friends, and teammates for their loss.