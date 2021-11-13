Sports World Reacts To USMNT’s Win Over Mexico

It wasn’t easy, but the United States men’s national team took care of business against Mexico on Friday night. The 2-0 win catapults the USMNT to the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table.

Not only did this win help out the USMNT in the standings, it marked the third time they’ve defeated Mexico in 2021. It’s the first time either side has won three straight games against each other in a calendar year since 1937, according to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.

Although the boxscore indicates that the USMNT had no trouble defeating Mexico on Friday night, it wasn’t until Christian Pulisic headed a cross into the back of the net in the 74th minute that momentum finally swung in their favor.

Shortly after Pulisic’s goal, Weston McKennie scored in the 85th minute to put the game out of reach. The crowd at TQL Stadium erupted after McKennie’s goal because they knew that would ice the game.

As you’d expect, the sports world was very pleased with the USMNT’s performance. Former USMNT star Landon Donovan shared his thoughts on the win on Twitter.

“What a performance,” Donovan tweeted. “Dos a cero never felt better.”

“The United States has by far been the best team in this one,” Nico Cantor of CBS Sports said. “They haven’t given Mexico options, they obligate them to hit long balls and give up possession. The rhythm, the pressure, the combinations, the collective play. This has been the BEST GAME in the BERHALTER ERA.”

“Dos a cero … Dos a cero … Dos a cero,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora tweeted. “Only one team playing tonight. Mexico, you got punked. Again.”

“Friday Night Football in Cincinnati quite good tonight,” NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

It was a magical night in Cincinnati, that’s for sure.

Next up for the USMNT is a showdown with Jamaica on Tuesday night. We’ll find out then if Gregg Berhalter’s squad can keep this momentum going.