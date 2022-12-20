Sports World Reacts To World Cup Final Television Ratings

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A captivated audience watched Argentina win the World Cup with a thrilling victory over France on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a FOX Sports PR release claimed the men's final set a World Cup ratings record for an English-language telecast. It topped 1994's final with 16,783,000 viewers on FOX and FOX Sports.

SportBusiness' Bob Williams noted that around 9 million additional viewers watched on Telemundo and Peacock. The boost in viewership has people anticipating far more attention on the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will host.

"It's becoming America's game too," CBC's Tom Harrington said. "The 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada & Mexico will be massive."

"The 2026 World Cup, to be held in North America, is going to be ridiculous," Dan Isett wrote.

"Just imagine what 2026 is going to look like," Kevin Morris commented.

"2026 is going to be nuts," Eric Heggie predicted.

Americans enthralled by Sunday's matchup don't have to wait four years for more World Cup action. Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd reminded Twitter users that the women's World Cup takes place next summer.

The USWNT will look to threepeat in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Sunday's rating uptick could foreshadow more eyeballs on their next championship bid.

While the U.S. is usually more focused on a different type of football, the country could go soccer crazy when New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Boston host men's World Cup games in 2026.