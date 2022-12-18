Sports World Shocked By Fan's Jersey At World Cup Final

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Men's World Cup final in Qatar is heading to extra time.

Argentina and France are tied, 2-2, after 90-plus minutes of play on Sunday afternoon.

While the game has been thrilling on the field, there's been a viral moment in the stands. One odd fan is going viral for what he's wearing on Sunday.

A fan at the 2022 Men's World Cup Final is wearing a Utah Jazz jersey.

He's going viral.

What the heck, right?

Who would have thought that a fan wearing a Utah Jazz jersey would be spotted at the biggest soccer game in the world on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps that's why he wore the jersey, though. You're definitely going to stand out that way.