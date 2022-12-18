Sports World Stunned By France's Comeback On Sunday

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

For most of Sunday's World Cup Final between France and Argentina, the defending champions looked dead to rights.

Argentina took an early 2-0 lead on a penalty finish by Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute and a goal by Angel Di Maria in the 36th. France seemed destined to be dethroned.

But then Argentina committed a penalty in the box, and French star Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty kick in the 80th minute. A little more than a minute later, Mbappe scored a brilliant goal to tie the score.

Now, we're heading to extra time in Qatar, and sports fans are still buzzing over France's improbable comeback.

"If France does this it’ll be the greatest comeback ever," one person tweeted.

"This comeback for France is off the charts in the last two minutes!" said FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando.

"Did France watch Vikings-Colts highlights at the half?" asked football writer Dave Hartman.

"Argentina should have watched the colts game yesterday," suggested Meadowlark Media's Jessica Smetana.

"We are going to extra time. Terrific comeback from France, Terrific comeback from Kylian Mbappe. We have one of a hell match in our hands," added another tweeter.

You can catch extra time, starting now, on FOX.