One of the breakout television hits of 2020, and a feel good sports show that we all needed last year, has season two coming right around the corner. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso will start back up on July 23.

The Jason Sudeikis vehicle has very humble beginnings, starting out as a fun series of promos for NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage. Sudeikis stars as an unbelievable enthusiastic and charismatic college football coach at Wichita State, who is hired to switch sports and cross the Atlantic to lead struggling club AFC Richmond. In the classic “fish-out-of-water” show, the effervescent Lasso learns about the tough world of British soccer, while bringing the team together using his Midwestern folksiness and charm.

Most probably didn’t expect a sitcom based on a series of NBC Sports promos to become a runaway hit, but it absolutely has for Apple’s new TV streaming service. The show has unbelievable heart, and is very funny. The soccer aspects are strong as well, but not so overwhelming that non-sports fans are blocked from enjoying it.

Moments ago, Apple TV released the highly anticipated season two trailer for Ted Lasso. The 12-episode second season, an expanded run from season one, is just a few months away. Production took place earlier this year, as Apple has clearly done everything it can to get more episodes ready despite continuing production issues stemming from COVID-19.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021

Ted Lasso‘s impact is so great for Apple that, not only will there be a season two, but season three is already locked in. Last October, it was announced that the series will be limited to three seasons due to the availability of lead actor Jason Sudeikis, a former Saturday Night Live star.

The show is critically acclaimed, winning a number of awards, including Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards this year, and best Comedy Series and New Series at the Writers Guild of America Awards. Sudeikis took home best actor at the Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globes. Hannah Waddingham took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso has an impressive 91-percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 97-percent audience score, and an 8.7/10 from viewers on IMDb.