Terrifying Video Of Soccer Player Getting Struck By Lightning

Earlier this week a Russian soccer player had to be put into a coma after he was struck by lightning on the field.

According to the Daily Mail, Ivan Zaborsky is fighting for his life after the terrifying incident in Orekhovo-Zuevo, near Moscow. The 16-year-old goalkeeper was on the field apart from his teammates.

Video shows Zaborsky kick a ball toward the goal. As soon as he kicked the ball, he was hit by a bolt of lightning that sent him collapsing to the ground.

“The teenage goalkeeper, who was training separately from his teammates, was wearing a metal chain around his neck which was struck by the lightning,” the report read. The sky was reportedly clear when he was struck.

Here’s video of the incident.

Момент удара молнии ⚡ На сегодня состояние стабильное, кардиограмма в норме, сильные ожоги на месте входа и выхода разряда молнии. Угрозы жизни, по словам врачей, нет.#знамятруда #ореховозуево pic.twitter.com/nfJIvjKYaC — Znamya Truda FC 🚩 (@ZnamyaTrudaFC) July 6, 2020

The coaching staff tended to the soccer player before he was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

His girlfriend said he’s in “stable” condition.

“He regained consciousness but due to a strong painful shock he had to be put back into a coma,” she said, via Daily Mail. “His parents are at his bedside. He has a scar around his neck where the lightning hit his chain, and that his lung was damaged. He needs time to stabilize.”

Zaborsky’s sister claimed he woke up several times, but doctors placed him into a coma. She praised the coaching staff for saving his life with their “prompt” response.