The Columbus Crew Is Reportedly Changing Its Name

Columbus Crew SC are the reigning MLS Cup champions and are one of only five teams to have kept their original name from the inaugural MLS season in 1996. But now it appears that number will be reduced to four.

According to Jacob Myers of the Columbus Dispatch, the Columbus Crew are changing their name and crest moving forward. Columbus Crew SC will now be officially known as “Columbus SC,” though “the Crew” will be their new nickname.

The report comes on the heels of a leaked image of the team’s new crest. That new crest depicts a white letter C stamped on the shape of a sideways Ohio flag. The word Columbus is on top of the crest, while the letters SC appear beneath it.

Update: I've confirmed Columbus Crew is changing its name to Columbus SC, updating its crest, and plans to use "the Crew" as a nickname for the club. #Crew96 https://t.co/rYz8PXLwNP — Jacob Myers (@_jcmyers) May 9, 2021

Following the rumors, the Columbus Crew issued a statement addressing the leaked logo. The club said it would maintain their signature black and gold colors, but would be holding off on revealing any new logos.

“Recently, images have surfaced depicting a new logo for Columbus Crew SC,” the team said. “The Crew and the Black and Gold remain at our core, and we continue to embrace and respect our heritage while modernizing our marks as our club and the city of Columbus evolve. We look forward to revealing those in their entirety in the near future.”

News of the change has not gone over well with supporters of the club. Myers noted that some Columbus supporters have even labeled the ownership “traitors” for rebranding their club.

The Columbus Crew are three-time MLS Supporters’ Shield champions and two-time MLS Cup champions. They have a proud history and the supporters will defend that history tooth and nail.

This won’t be the last we hear on this issue.