The Sports World Is Thinking Of Grayson Allen's Wife Today

CARY, NC - AUGUST 18: Duke's Morgan Reid during the North Carolina Tar Heels game versus the Duke Blue Devils on August 18, 2017, at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, NC. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Morgan Reid Allen, the wife of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, had an important story to share this week about the time she was misdiagnosed by the Orlando Pride.

Reid said she was dealing with a severe hip injury for a considerable amount of time. However, the team doctors just recommended physical therapy so she could strengthen her hip.

Once Reid went to the American Hip Institute in Chicago, everything changed. She found out that she was dealing with a substantial labral tear in her hip.

"When Dr. Domb told me I had a substantial labral tear that could only heal with surgery, I broke down in tears, not because I was distraught about the injury, but because he proved that I hadn't lost my mind," Reid Allen wrote. "He justified the immense pain I had been in for almost two years! Almost 50% of my labrum was torn off my hip bone, and I had prominent bone growths on my hip socket and femoral neck. This created an impingement, further damaging my torn labrum."

Reid underwent surgery to correct this issue. That doesn't change the fact that she went through a grueling process because of this injury.

"The message is profound," Michelle Akers tweeted. "On and off the field, in all areas of life, including medically. And especially women! You must be your own advocate. So glad she’s on the road to recovery."

"Thank you for sharing this, Morgan. I hope you heal quickly and completely," one person said.

"Yikes," another person commented. "What a story from Morgan in her own words."

Reid isn't sure if she'll play professional soccer again. What she does know, however, is that her body is improving by the day.

We're wishing Reid a full and speedy recovery.