Throwback: Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

TOPSHOT - United States' forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP/Getty Images)

Not many female athletes are more beloved than soccer star Alex Morgan.

The United States Women's National Team striker is one of the most lethal goal scorers in the world. She's become an icon on and off the field for fans everywhere.

While she's known for her prowess on the soccer field she's also become an accomplished model, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The legendary U.S. Soccer star even posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

Some of Morgan's viral "Body Paint" photos were shared on YouTube.

Morgan is one of several United States Women's National Team soccer players to take part, including Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe.

Adam Franzino/SI.

Morgan is one of the most iconic athletes to ever suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Her full photoshoots can be seen here.