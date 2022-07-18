Throwback: Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Few United States athletes, if any, are more beloved than Alex Morgan.

The United States women's national team star is a force both on and off the field, dominating the sports world in several different areas.

Morgan has also become a pretty accomplished model, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The legendary U.S. Soccer star even posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

Some of Morgan's viral "Body Paint" photos were shared on YouTube.

Morgan is one of several prominent athletes to take part in the SI Swimsuit issue.

