Topless Argentina Fan Could Reportedly Face Jail Time

AL DAAYEN - (lr) Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

The woman who was spotted taking her top off in celebration at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar could reportedly face jail time.

A woman was reportedly seen going topless in celebration at the Men's World Cup final on Sunday. Argentina topped France in penalty kicks.

According to a report, the woman was escorted out of the stadium. She could reportedly face jail time.

From Fox News:

Tourists traveling to Qatar for the World Cup were required to respect the country’s customs, which are very conservative for women.

"Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public," the Qatar Tourism Authority said. "It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

Given the conservative laws in the country, the woman could reportedly be facing some jail time.

Argentina got past France on penalty kicks on Sunday morning, giving Lionel Messi his first World Cup win.