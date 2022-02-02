The Spun

Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Just Made NWSL History

Houston Dash v Washington SpiritWASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit passes the ball during a game between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on October 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Spirit announced the team signed Trinity Rodman to a new contract.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” said Spirit head Kris Ward. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

Club president Ben Olsen raved about Rodman’s rookie campaign.

“We’re excited to re-sign Trinity and continue to support her development as a player,” said Club President Ben Olsen. “She has accomplished a great deal early in her career and our focus is to provide the right environment for her to reach her potential.”

While the announcement revealed she’s with the team through the 2024 season, it did not reveal the details of her new contract.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the team inked Rodman to a four-year, $1.1 million deal – the richest in league history.

And this week, recognizing Rodman’s importance to the team and league, the Washington Spirit tore up her contract and signed her to a four-year deal. It’s worth more than $1.1 million, the richest package in NWSL history, people close to the matter said.

Rodman finished the season with seven goals and seven assists – which led the league. She made an immediate impact and received a new deal as a result.

