Back in January of this year, Trinity Rodman became the youngest player ever drafted in the National Women’s Soccer League. On Saturday, she made her professional debut.

Trinity, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, was drafted by the Washington Spirit with the second pick in the NWSL Draft. It didn’t take very long for her to make an impact on the team.

During the 60th minute of today’s game between North Carolina and Washington, Rodman scored a goal to cut the team’s deficit in half.

The pass to Rodman was exceptional, as was her first touch on the ball. Once her shot went through the back of the net, she was immediately swarmed by her teammates.

Here’s the first goal of Rodman’s NWSL career:

Trinity Rodman scores on her NWSL debut 🔥 @brfootball She's the youngest player drafted in league history and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis (via @NWSL) pic.twitter.com/aVVRMkNVh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Trinity opened up about the constant comparisons to her father. She’s hoping that she can start her own legacy.

“I think the hardest thing is just to always be compared and to be expected to be this legend like he was,” Rodman said, via ESPN. “Moving forward, it’s going to be nice not to separate ourselves, but be able to distinguish that yes, he was a successful NBA player, but I am going to be a successful NWSL player.”

If today’s game was any indication of how Trinity’s career in the NWSL will go, she’ll certainly make her father proud.