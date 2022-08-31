Trinity Rodman Going Viral Today: Sports World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit passes the ball during a game between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on October 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

In very short order, soccer star Trinity Rodman has established herself as one of the top Americans in the sport. Earlier this year, she made some history that may top her other accomplishments.

Back in February, Rodman reportedly signed a $1.1 million contract with the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit. It is the largest contract of any NWSL player in the league's history.

The deal came on the heels of an incredible rookie season for the daughter of Hall of Fame NBA star Dennis Rodman. As a rookie in 2021, Rodman scored seven goals in 28 games while leading the Spirit to an NWSL Championship title.

For her efforts, Rodman earned NWSL Rookie of the Year, Best XI and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year honors. She has already been capped seven times for the USWNT and scored two goals.

The story has gone viral on Wednesday after Legion Hoops and Bleacher Report caught wind of the deal. Fans on Twitter who hadn't heard about Rodman until now are elated for her and congratulating her on the big deal.

While Dennis Rodman didn't play a huge role in her childhood, there's little denying that he inherited the sports dominance from him.

Despite playing no college soccer, she was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft at the age of 18 - making her the youngest player ever drafted.

Since then, her stock has only continued to rise.

It may be little time at all before Trinity Rodman is joining the USWNT for their next World Cup run.