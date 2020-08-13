Tyler Adams Post Message After His Epic Goal Today

American soccer star Tyler Adams became a household name today with his historic game-winning goal for RB Leipzig against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Quarter-Finals today.

The 21-year-old midfielder felt no need to stay humble in victory. Taking to Twitter after the game, Adams joked that he should get credit for the goal even though it was ultimately deflected off an opposing player.

“Deflections still count right…” Adams wrote. “SEMI FINALS here we come!!!!”

Adams has every right to be excited. It was, after all, his first goal for RB Leipzig in all competitions since joining the club in 2019. And it could hardly have come at a better time or in a bigger spot.

Not only that, it was the first goal ever scored by an American in a Champions League quarter-final.

Speaking to the media after the game, Adams said he was hoping to provide energy to the team, who were tied 1-1 at the time. But he was glad that he could contribute in a bigger way.

“I wanted to provide some energy after coming off the bench and think I managed to do that,” Adams said. “Of course, it makes me feel so proud to score such an important goal in the Champions League quarter final.”

Adams and his Leipzig teammates will face arguably their greatest test ever next week. They’ll be taking on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and the rest of Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Semi-final.

The 2019-20 season has been a historic year for Americans in European soccer. But while Christian Pulisic may be America’s hero in the Premier League, Tyler Adams is the man of the Champions League.