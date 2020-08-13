U.S. Soccer Fans Are Going Crazy Over Tyler Adams

Move over Christian Pulisic. There’s another American hero making his mark on global soccer today and his name is Tyler Adams.

The 21-year-old midfielder from New York came on as a substitute for RB Leipzig in today’s Champions League quarter-final against Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid. And after coming on, he soon made history.

In the 88th minute, with the game tied 1-1, Adams took a cross from Leipzig midfielder Angelino and took his shot from outside the ball. It was deflected off an Atletico defender and fell into the back of the net, giving Leipzig a 2-1 lead.

The goal not only proved to be the game-winner for Leipzig, propelling them to the Champions League Semi-finals for the first time, but it was a historic goal for an American. Adams became the first American to score a goal in the Champions League quarter-final.

🇺🇸 TYLER. ADAMS. 🇺🇸 What a goal from the American to give @RBLeipzig_EN a 2-1 lead vs Atletico! (via @UCLonCBSSports)pic.twitter.com/rQWDtVuJuU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 13, 2020

U.S. soccer fans have been going absolutely crazy on social media after the incredible goal by the young American.

TYLER ADAMS JUST SCORED IN THE MOTHERFDIDJDJD CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALSSSSS — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) August 13, 2020

TYLER ADAMS IS A GREAT AMERICAN🇺🇸 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 13, 2020

An American scored a last minute winner to knock Atlético Madrid OUT of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. HUGE. Tyler Adams let's go kid! 💪💪🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 — Brian Melendez (@bmelendez218) August 13, 2020

“Biggest goal ever by an American in global men’s club soccer,” wrote Grant Wahl. “Tyler Adams‘s late deflected shot past Oblak sends Leipzig past Atlético Madrid to the UEFA Champions League semifinals vs PSG.”

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe gave Adams a shout as well:

🗣🇺🇸 TYLER ADAMS — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 13, 2020

Tyler Adams has been a rising star in the American soccer system ever since he was a child. He joined the New York Red Bulls through their youth academy and signed his first pro contract at 16.

After winning a Supporters’ Shield with the Red Bulls in 2018, he was sold to Leipzig in 2019. Injuries have largely limited him to 27 games in the past year-and-a-half, but he’s made the most of his time on the pitch.

At the international level, Adams has earned 10 caps for the USMNT. He scored the game-winning goal against Mexico in a 2018 friendly.

Next stop: Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Semi-Final. That game will be contested on Tuesday, August 18 at 3 p.m. EST

If Julian Nagelsmann starts Adams, he’ll have all of America watching.