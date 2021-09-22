U.S. Soccer Legend Has Blunt Response To Tom Brady Comparisons

United States Women’s Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd is currently in the midst of her farewell tour.

Lloyd announced her plans to step away from the game in the near future, but still has a few games left to play. Earlier this week, she scored just minutes into her appearance against Panama – a game the USWNT won 8-0.

Following that game, Lloyd, 39, spoke about her decision to walk away from the game. Of course, she was asked about Tom Brady as well, considering they’re both still at the top of their games – but only one is deciding to walk away.

She said she wants to start a family.

Here’s what she said, via Fox News:

“Well, Tom Brady doesn’t have to have kids, that’s the one thing for starters!” she replied. “My husband, Brian, and I are eventually going to start a family so the clock’s kind of ticking on that.”

It’s important to point out that Brady has children of his own. However, he wasn’t the one who birthed those children.

Lloyd made it clear this felt like the right time for her to step away.

“I don’t think every athlete gets the opportunity to dictate when they go out, to dictate if they’re happy or not, to dictate if they’re on top or not. I’ve always wanted my career to be dictated on me making the decisions. This just felt time for me.”

Lloyd will walk away from the game as one of the best to ever do it. She’ll leave as the third highest-scoring player in USWNT history.