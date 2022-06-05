U.S. Women's Soccer Team Gets Devastating Injury News

FRISCO, TX - FEBRUARY 23: Catarina Macario #20 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during a game between Iceland and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on February 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario suffered a torn ACL in Lyon's final game of the season last week.

Macario, 22, announced the news on social media Sunday. As a result of the injury, the Brazilian-born standout will be forced to miss the USWNT's 2023 World Cup qualifying and Olympic qualifiying matches this summer.

"Tearing an ACL is never easy, and although I am devastated to be away from the field and my teammates for a few months, I could not be more proud of my first year as a professional footballer and to have helped the team reconquer two big titles this season," Macario said.

"As challenging as the recovery process may be, I believe that God is in control of everything, so I have no doubt that with the right support system, patience and hard work, I will be back better and hungrier than ever before."

Macario, who played for the United States in the Olympics in Tokyo last summer, has scored eight goals in 17 games with the national team.

She led Lyon with 14 goals in 20 matches during the 2021-22 season.